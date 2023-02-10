CarWale

    Tata Tiago EV prices hiked by Rs 20,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Tiago EV prices hiked by Rs 20,000

    - Uniform price hike across all variants

    - Gathered over 20,000 bookings 

    Tata Motors launched the Tiago EV back in September 2022 at an introduced price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices were only restricted to the first 20,000 customers. But now, since the brand has already gathered more than 20,000 bookings, it has hiked the price. It gets a uniform hike of Rs 20,000 across all its variants. 

    The electric hatchback is offered in four variants with two battery packs and two charging options. Powering the Tata Tiago EV are two battery packs: 19.2kWh and 24kWh, with a claimed range of 250km and 315km, respectively. It supports 3.3kW and 7.2kW chargers along with DC fast charger. The latter can charge it in 57 minutes from 10 to 80 per cent. 

    In terms of features, it gets an automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, powered tailgate, cruise control, 45 ZConnect features with smartwatch compatibility, and electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs. 

    Recently, Tata Motors commenced deliveries of the first batch of 2000 Tiago EVs. We have also driven the Tata Tiago EV and you read our first drive review here. 

    The new revised prices of the Tata Tiago EV are as follows:

    XE with 19.2kWh battery pack and 3.3kW charger – Rs 8.69 lakh

    XT with 19.2kWh battery pack and 3.3kW charger – Rs 9.29 lakh

    XT with 24kWh battery pack and 3.3kW charger – Rs 10.19 lakh

    XZ+ with 24kWh battery pack and 3.3kW charger – Rs 10.99 lakh

    XZ+ Tech LUX with 24kWh battery pack and 3.3kW charger – Rs 11.49 lakh

    XZ+ with 24kWh battery pack and 7.2kW charger – Rs 11.49 lakh

    XZ+ Tech LUX with 24kWh battery pack and 7.2kW charger – Rs 11.99 lakh

    Tata Tiago EV
    Tata Tiago EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.18 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.22 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.18 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.18 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.18 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.19 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.18 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.17 Lakh

