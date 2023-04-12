Fastest Polestar electric SUV to debut at Shanghai Motor Show

- Will be the fastest Polestar production car to date

- To be unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show on 18 April 2023

Polestar is all set to unveil its latest electric SUV, the Polestar 4 at the Shanghai Motor Show. In its previous iteration, the Polestar 3 was one of the quickest and most tech-laden SUVs out there, and now the Polestar 4 is all set to move the benchmarks even further.

The latest SUV will be a coupe that marries the aerodynamics of a coupe with the space of an SUV in a package enhanced by modern technology. Design cues and sustainability enhancements initially showcased in Polestar’s concept cars will make their production debut in the Polestar 4. The electric SUV coupe will also be the fastest Polestar production car to date and should be able to breach the 100kmph barrier in under four seconds.

While pricing and other details have not been revealed yet, the Polestar 4 will most likely go up against the Tesla Model Y.