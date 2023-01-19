Tata Harrier EV unveiled – Now in pictures

Tata Motors showcased the Harrier EV at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle was unveiled alongside the Curvv Concept. Interestingly, the electric Harrier will be available with an AWD setup.

Let's take a look at the Harrier EV pictures from the unveiling event.

The Harrier gets futuristic styling elements in the form of an illuminated Tata logo in the front and sleek LED DRLs. The large bumper houses triangular headlamps.

The side profile is highlighted by a coupe-like roofline, strong character lines, and a new alloy wheel design. Moreover, the vehicle gets EV badging on the front door.

The interior is highlighted by a dual-tone layout. The vehicle gets a large floating touchscreen infotainment unit and large rectangular air vents. Further, the vehicle gets a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel

The Harrier EV gets a digital instrument cluster.

The electric SUV will offer multiple drive modes to deliver a superior driving experience.

Photo credits - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi