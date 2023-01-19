Tata Tiago EV Blitz Edition – Now in Pictures

Tata Motors showcased an array of vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023. While some were new concepts, others displayed the newest technology the brand had to offer. However, one of the show-stoppers at the expo was the special edition of the recently launched Tata Tiago EV. Christened as ‘Tata Tiago EV Blitz edition’, it is based on the long-range version of the electric hatchback and features cosmetic changes inside out. Let us know more about it.

While the front fascia of the Blitz Edition looks familiar to the standard version, there are quite a few changes this special edition gets over its vanilla counterpart. Firstly, the Tiago EV Blitz Edition is painted in Pristine White with contrasting gloss black elements.

The blue horizontal insert below the front grille has been swapped for a gloss black applique while the tri-arrow pattern on the front bumper makes way for vertical slats. Additionally, the bumper extension further gives the Tiago EV a sport look.

Towards the side, the highlight of the Tiago EV Blitz Edition is the upsized 15-inch wheels. These aren’t steel wheels but rather alloy wheels finished in shiny black colour. Accentuating the look further are the black wheel arch and ORVM caps. The flash lettering next to the ‘.EV’ badge on the front door makes it stand out from its regular version.

The rear profile continues the sinister theme with a protruding black spoiler, smoked tail lamp lens, and gloss black highlight below the number plate recess.

Inside, the overall design and layout of the cabin remain the same as the standard Tiago EV. However, the front seats with flash motifs on the headrests are a nice touch and go well with the leatherette upholstery.

Mechanically, the Tiago EV Blitz Edition gets no updates and is powered by a 24kWh battery pack which puts out 74bhp and 114Nm of torque. The MIDC-certified driving range is 315km and the EV supports 3.3kW AC and 7.2kW AC chargers.

Tata Motors has not divulged the exact launch timeline of the Tiago EV Blitz edition. Meanwhile, the test drives of the standard Tiago EV are underway and the deliveries are slated to begin in the coming weeks.

Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi