    2023 Tata Safari launched in India; prices start at Rs 15.65 lakh

    Nikhil Puthran

    2023 Tata Safari launched in India; prices start at Rs 15.65 lakh

    Tata Motors has introduced the 2023 Safari in India at a starting price of Rs 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is available in XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, and XZ+ variant options. As a part of the update, the 2023 Tata Safari’s engine now meets the BS6 Ph2 emission norms and is RDE and E20 compliant. Additionally, the updated model now offers ADAS along with other feature upgrades. The company has also introduced the new Safari Red Dark Edition in the country.  

    Mechanically, the Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec 2.0-litre BS6 Ph2 turbocharged diesel engine which produces 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750-2,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmission options. The vehicle offers three terrain response modes Normal, Rough, and Wet. 

    Depending on the variant, the vehicle now offers features such as 10.24-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, a wireless charger, a 360-degree surround view system, an electric driver seat with memory function, ventilated front and second-row seats, and a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting. 

    In terms of safety, the MY23 Tata Safari offers six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and enhanced ESP with 17 functions. Moreover, the vehicle also offers ADAS with 10 features such as autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, door open alert, lane departure warning, lane change alert, and high beam assist.

    The ex-showroom variant-wise prices for the MY23 Tata Safari are as follows – 

    XE – Rs 15.65 lakh

    XM – Rs 17.15 lakh

    XMS – Rs 18.46 lakh

    XMAS – Rs 19.76 lakh

    XT+ – Rs 19.63 lakh 

    XTA+ – Rs 19.98 lakh

    XZ – Rs 20.48 lakh

    XZA – Rs 21.78 lakh

    XZ+ – Rs 20.48 lakh

    XZ+ 6S – Rs 22.27 lakh

    XZ+ Adventure – Rs 22.42 lakh

    XZ+ 6S Adventure – Rs 22.52 lakh

    XZA+ – Rs 23.47 lakh

    XZA+ 6S – Rs 23.57 lakh

    XZ+ Adventure – Rs 23.72 lakh

    XZ+ 6S Adventure – Rs 23.82 lakh

    XZ+ (O) – Rs 24.47 lakh

    XZ+ (O) 6S – Rs 24.57 lakh

    XZ+ (O) Adventure – Rs 24.72 lakh

    XZ+ (O) 6S Adventure – Rs 24.82 lakh

