    2024 BMW XM Label Red breaks cover

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2024 BMW XM Label Red breaks cover

    - Gets a plug-in-hybrid system 

    - Limited to only 500 units

    German luxury car brand, BMW, has globally introduced the 2024 BMW XM Label Red, an upgraded version of the XM SUV. The SUV is slated to debut later this year and is now available for booking through the automaker’s official website in Germany. The manufacturer will build only 500 units of this SUV.

    BMW XM Left Rear Three Quarter

    The BMW XM Label Red adopts the same body line as the standard XM but comes with an exclusive Frozen Carbon Black exterior hue and an accent band in Toronto Red metallic. The red accents are easily visible on the front kidney grille, alloy wheels, and the strip running along its side windows. 

    BMW XM Dashboard

    Inside, the beemer comes equipped with a 12.3-inch digital cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with iDrive 8.5 infotainment software. It also features a head-up display, a three-dimensional headliner, and a Harman Kardon stereo. The cabin gets a black and red contrasting theme, while the seat and upholstery get red stitching. 

    BMW XM Front Row Seats

    Under the hood, the BMW XM Label Red gets a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine paired with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox. This motor produces 748bhp of power and a whopping 1000Nm of torque, which is 95bhp and 200Nm of torque more than the standard XM. 

    BMW XM Image
    BMW XM
    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
