    Maruti Suzuki partners with IDFC First Bank for personalised car finance

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    392 Views
    Maruti Suzuki partners with IDFC First Bank for personalised car finance

    Maruti Suzuki has announced its partnership with the IDFC First Bank by signing an MoU on 12 April, 2023. As part of the collaboration, the bank will offer personalised finance options across new car loans, pre-owned car loans, and commercial loans to customers planning to purchase Maruti Suzuki vehicles. 

    This partnership further contributes towards the Indian automaker’s strong network of leading banks and finance providers in the country.

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the partnership, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with IDFC First Bank to provide lucrative financial solutions for our valued customers. It has been our goal to offer a comfortable and hassle-free financing experience for car buyers, and this collaboration enables us to take this further through an array of personalised loan benefits offered by the bank. This tie-up will help us cater to the diverse needs of customers and make the vehicle purchasing process much more accessible and convenient.”

    In recent news, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1.32 lakh units in India in March 2023. The automaker also produced more than 1.50 lakh units of passenger vehicles in the same month.

