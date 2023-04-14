CarWale
    Maruti Swift available with discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in April 2023

    Maruti Swift available with discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in April 2023

    - Discounts available on select Maruti models this month

    - Offered across Arena and Nexa platform

    Select Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering discounts across their model range in April this year. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts at Nexa and Arena showrooms.

    Coming to the Maruti Suzuki Swift, the LXi and AMT variant of the model are available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000. Discounts on the CNG variants are limited to a cash discount of Rs. 10,000.

    Discounts on all other variants of the Maruti Swift include a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000. The company will not be offering any discounts on the Brezza this month.

