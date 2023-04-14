Mahindra Scorpio-N prices in India hiked by up to Rs 51,299

- Scorpio-N was launched in India in July 2022

- The SUV gets its second price hike this year

Mahindra has increased the prices of the Scorpio-N SUV for the second time this year. The first price increase of the model was recorded in January 2023, when prices went up by up to Rs 1.35 lakh.

According to the revised prices, the Mahindra Scorpio-N now starts at 13.06 lakh for the base-spec Z2 Petrol MT 7S and goes all the way up to Rs 24.51 lakh for the top-spec Z8L Diesel AT 4WD 7S (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Scorpio range registered a sale of 69,324 units in 2022-23, of which 68,147 units were sold in the domestic market alone. In February this year, the Scorpio-N commanded a waiting period of up to 65 weeks.