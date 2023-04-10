Maruti Suzuki produces 1,50,820 units of passenger units in March 2023

- Annual production dropped by 5.56 per cent

- A total of 1,54,148 vehicles manufactured

Maruti Suzuki witnessed a marginal decrease in its production last month. The auto major reported a total production of 1,50,820 units in March 2023, compared to the 1,59,211 units in the same month last year.

The production number of the Alto and S-Presso stood at 15,038 units, while the manufacturing of compact cars, comprising of the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR increased to 92,963 units from the 92,359 units produced in March 2022.

A total of 29,440 units of the Brezza, Ertiga, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6 were produced in March 2023. The company recorded a major growth in the production of its Eeco van at 12,932 units last month, compared to 9,351 units in March 2023.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has officially confirmed that the company will be launching the Fronx this week in India. We have already driven the crossover and here is our first-drive review.