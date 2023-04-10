India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLS revealed with subtle updates

- Maybach and AMG versions have been updated too

- Might come to India later this year

Mercedes-Benz is revamping its product line-up this year. After the GLE, GLA, GLB, and the GLC coupe, the flagship GLS is the newest member to get minor updates. Alongside the standard version, the Maybach and AMG versions of the GLS have also undergone the chisel.

Changes to the exterior on the regular GLS include a reworked grille with a silver finish, redesigned bumper inlets, a new tail lamp signature with different horizontal blocks, and a reworked headlamp style along with newer paint options. Similar changes are seen on the Maybach and AMG versions as well. The former also gets a 23-inch forged wheel as part of the package.

On the inside, the MBUX interface has been slightly revamped with added screens and graphic styles. Mercedes has also added a range of upholstery, where the Maybach gets diamond-quilted upholstery. Apart from that, there are many features that now come as standard across the range.

Changes under the skin also include active roll stabilisation as part of the suspension hardware. The 4.0-litre V8 from the AMG line-up is now electrified with a 48-volt mild-hybrid. Powertrain choices for the flagship SUV included with the update are the 450 4Matic, 580 4Matic, Maybach 600, and 63 AMG.

The updated GLS will go on sale in Europe at the end of October. We could expect its India debut before the turn of the calendar.