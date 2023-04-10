Electric Mini Countryman powertrain details revealed

- Production to commence in November

- Will be the second EV from the British carmaker

Mini is currently working on their second all-electric offering, the Countryman SE. To be built in Germany, the electric Countryman will be their second EV after the Cooper SE and is set to go into production in November this year. This time around, the British marque has given out technical details of the next-gen Countryman.

The five-door Countryman will be 13mm longer (now at 4,429mm) and 60mm taller (now 1,613mm) than before. It will make use of the newest-gen electric powertrain and is expected to deliver 191bhp. There will also be an SE All4 version which will become the first all-wheel-drive electric Mini. It will have two motors on each axle with a combined output of 313bhp, which will be helped by the temporary power boost. The electric motor(s) will be fed through a 64.7kWh battery pack. Mini claims an estimated range of 450km.

It’s the first time a Mini will be produced in Germany. This BMW Group plant is also aimed at reducing CO2 emissions. Thus, the Countryman will make use of recycled polyester obtained from PET bottles and carpet remains. Some of the recycled batteries from the former i3 will also make their way to the new EVs, confirms Mini.

With the all-electric Countryman, the BMW Group is also expanding the on-site e-component production capacity by eight production lines by 2024 and investing more than 800 million euros. And now that every fifth Mini is the SE, the electric Countryman will soon be followed by many more electrified models.