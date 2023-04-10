CarWale
    AD

    Electric Mini Countryman powertrain details revealed

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    565 Views
    Electric Mini Countryman powertrain details revealed

    -         Production to commence in November  

    -         Will be the second EV from the British carmaker 

    Mini is currently working on their second all-electric offering, the Countryman SE. To be built in Germany, the electric Countryman will be their second EV after the Cooper SE and is set to go into production in November this year. This time around, the British marque has given out technical details of the next-gen Countryman.  

    MINI Right Rear Three Quarter

    The five-door Countryman will be 13mm longer (now at 4,429mm) and 60mm taller (now 1,613mm) than before. It will make use of the newest-gen electric powertrain and is expected to deliver 191bhp. There will also be an SE All4 version which will become the first all-wheel-drive electric Mini. It will have two motors on each axle with a combined output of 313bhp, which will be helped by the temporary power boost. The electric motor(s) will be fed through a 64.7kWh battery pack. Mini claims an estimated range of 450km.  

    MINI Right Front Three Quarter

    It’s the first time a Mini will be produced in Germany. This BMW Group plant is also aimed at reducing CO2 emissions. Thus, the Countryman will make use of recycled polyester obtained from PET bottles and carpet remains. Some of the recycled batteries from the former i3 will also make their way to the new EVs, confirms Mini.  

    MINI Right Front Three Quarter

    With the all-electric Countryman, the BMW Group is also expanding the on-site e-component production capacity by eight production lines by 2024 and investing more than 800 million euros. And now that every fifth Mini is the SE, the electric Countryman will soon be followed by many more electrified models. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,50,820 units of passenger units in March 2023
     Next 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder waiting period extends up to 20 months

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8853 Views
    15 Likes
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8853 Views
    15 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8853 Views
    15 Likes
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8853 Views
    15 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Electric Mini Countryman powertrain details revealed