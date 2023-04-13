CarWale
    AD

    Entry-level BMW XM 50e teased

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    641 Views
    Entry-level BMW XM 50e teased

    BMW has pulled the wraps off its most powerful production vehicle, the BMW XM Label Red. The SUV will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2023 in China. With that, the brand has also teased an entry-level or more affordable version of the XM, christened the XM 50e.

    BMW XM Gear Selector Dial

    The BMW XM 50e is said to be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine instead of the twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 powerhouse seen in the more expensive variants. That said, the details of the power output are unknown yet. However, the model could come equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain providing an electric-only range of 75-80km in the WLTP cycle.

    BMW XM Rear View

    Aesthetically, the XM 50e resembles the more powerful variants. But it gets a new paint scheme of Fluorescent Green with contrasting black elements on the grille, front and rear bumper, wheel arches, ORVMs, and door panels.

    BMW XM Rear Door

    Although the Bavarian carmaker has not revealed the launch timeline of the XM 50e in the video teaser, it is expected to debut sometime in 2024.

    BMW XM Image
    BMW XM
    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Slavia Anniversary edition launched; prices start at Rs. 17.28 lakh
     Next 
    Kia Seltos facelift launched globally; Indian debut soon

    Related News

    BMW XM launched in India at Rs 2.60 crore

    BMW XM launched in India at Rs 2.60 crore

    By Nikhil Puthran

    4 months ago

    New car launches in India in December 2022

    New car launches in India in December 2022

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    4 months ago

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW XM Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4523 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6325 Views
    7 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW XM Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 3.08 Crore
    Bangalore ₹ 3.20 Crore
    Delhi ₹ 3.00 Crore
    Pune ₹ 3.08 Crore
    Hyderabad ₹ 3.20 Crore
    Ahmedabad ₹ 2.84 Crore
    Chennai ₹ 3.12 Crore
    Kolkata ₹ 2.99 Crore
    Chandigarh ₹ 2.87 Crore

    Popular Videos

    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4523 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6325 Views
    7 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe