Entry-level BMW XM 50e teased

BMW has pulled the wraps off its most powerful production vehicle, the BMW XM Label Red. The SUV will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2023 in China. With that, the brand has also teased an entry-level or more affordable version of the XM, christened the XM 50e.

The BMW XM 50e is said to be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine instead of the twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 powerhouse seen in the more expensive variants. That said, the details of the power output are unknown yet. However, the model could come equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain providing an electric-only range of 75-80km in the WLTP cycle.

Aesthetically, the XM 50e resembles the more powerful variants. But it gets a new paint scheme of Fluorescent Green with contrasting black elements on the grille, front and rear bumper, wheel arches, ORVMs, and door panels.

Although the Bavarian carmaker has not revealed the launch timeline of the XM 50e in the video teaser, it is expected to debut sometime in 2024.