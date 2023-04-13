Kia Seltos facelift launched globally; Indian debut soon

- Available in five variants across 13 colours

- Equipped with ADAS and gets AWD option

Kia has launched the updated Seltos in the US market. This India-bound SUV has received an exterior and interior overhaul with more features added to its already extensive list. It is available in two powertrains across 13 colour options. As for the variants, the updated Seltos is offered in five choices, namely, LX, S, X-Line, EX, and SX.

On the outside, the main highlight is the new grille at the front with integrated LED DRLs. It also gets a redesigned bumper, a new faux skid plate, and LED projector headlamps. Additionally, the updated Seltos rides on a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, along with the redesigned bumper, the SUV also sports new connected LED tail lights.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard of the Seltos facelift features a new panoramic display which houses two screens — one for the infotainment unit and the other for the instrument cluster. Then, it gets features like dual-zone automatic climate control, electronic parking brake, heated and ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, wireless charger, and more. Moreover, the Seltos facelift comes equipped with the ADAS suite.

Under the hood, this Kia SUV is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. As for the transmission, it gets the option of an eight-speed automatic and an iVT unit. The AWD system is also on offer with select variants. Meanwhile, the Indian-spec model will continue with the powertrains that are already available in the current iteration.

As per some reports, the facelifted Kia Seltos’ Indian debut is likely to happen in July this year.