Skoda Slavia Anniversary edition launched; prices start at Rs. 17.28 lakh

- Gets the new Lava Blue exterior paint

- The sedan recently scored a full-five star rating in the GNCAP crash tests

Skoda India has launched a new special edition of its popular mid-size sedan, Slavia, to celebrate its first anniversary in the country. The Slavia Anniversary edition sits above the top-spec Style variant and its ex-showroom prices are set at Rs. 17.28 lakh and Rs. 18.68 lakh for the 1.5-litre MT and the 1.5-litre AT variants, respectively.

With this special edition, the Slavia gets the new Lava Blue paint scheme which was previously seen with the higher-end models of the brand. Then, the exterior highlights include a hexagonal grille with chrome ribs, lower chrome garnish on door panels and tailgate, and the Anniversary-edition graphic on the C-pillar.

On the inside, this Slavia comes loaded with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit bundled with a 380-watt audio system. Moreover, to make its cabin more opulent, the brand offers the Anniversary edition-themed steering badge, scuff plates, premium textile mats, cushion pillows, and aluminium pedals.

Under the hood, it is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the standard trims. Moreover, this engine is compatible with the E20 ethanol fuel blend and complies with the new RDE norms.

Recently, the Skoda Slavia received a full five-star safety rating for adult and child occupant protection in the GNCAP crash test.