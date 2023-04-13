CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Slavia Anniversary edition launched; prices start at Rs. 17.28 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    602 Views
    Skoda Slavia Anniversary edition launched; prices start at Rs. 17.28 lakh

    - Gets the new Lava Blue exterior paint

    - The sedan recently scored a full-five star rating in the GNCAP crash tests

    Skoda India has launched a new special edition of its popular mid-size sedan, Slavia, to celebrate its first anniversary in the country. The Slavia Anniversary edition sits above the top-spec Style variant and its ex-showroom prices are set at Rs. 17.28 lakh and Rs. 18.68 lakh for the 1.5-litre MT and the 1.5-litre AT variants, respectively.

    Skoda Slavia Left Front Three Quarter

    With this special edition, the Slavia gets the new Lava Blue paint scheme which was previously seen with the higher-end models of the brand. Then, the exterior highlights include a hexagonal grille with chrome ribs, lower chrome garnish on door panels and tailgate, and the Anniversary-edition graphic on the C-pillar.

    On the inside, this Slavia comes loaded with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit bundled with a 380-watt audio system. Moreover, to make its cabin more opulent, the brand offers the Anniversary edition-themed steering badge, scuff plates, premium textile mats, cushion pillows, and aluminium pedals. 

    Under the hood, it is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the standard trims. Moreover, this engine is compatible with the E20 ethanol fuel blend and complies with the new RDE norms.

    Recently, the Skoda Slavia received a full five-star safety rating for adult and child occupant protection in the GNCAP crash test.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition launched in India at Rs. 17.99 lakh
     Next 
    Entry-level BMW XM 50e teased

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Skoda Slavia Right Front Three Quarter
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5214 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38367 Views
    49 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Superb

    Skoda Superb

    ₹ 34.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Slavia Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 13.43 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 14.04 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 13.14 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 13.49 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 13.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 12.57 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 13.82 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 13.23 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 12.56 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5214 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38367 Views
    49 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Slavia Anniversary edition launched; prices start at Rs. 17.28 lakh