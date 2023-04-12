New Hyundai Alcazar Turbo arrives at showrooms

- Powered by a new BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

- Gets new front grille

Last month, Hyundai India launched the 2023 Alcazar at a starting price of Rs. 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Regarding the updates, the three-row Creta-based SUV has received a new front fascia and a BS6 2-compliant turbo-petrol engine. Now, the new Alcazar has started to arrive at showrooms across the country.

Alcazar BS6 2 engines

The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that was earlier offered with the SUV has been swapped for a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This mill is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and can run on an E20 fuel blend. It produces 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The diesel alternative is a 1.5-litre engine that can be paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Both powertrains are equipped with the idle start/stop technology as standard.

Hyundai Alcazar variants and prices

The Alcazar is available in Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O), and Signature (O) variants. While the former two can be had with six seats, the latter two are offered in six- and seven-seat layouts.

The prices of the Alcazar petrol variants range from Rs. 16.77 lakh to Rs. 20.33 lakh, whereas the diesel variants start from Rs. 17.73 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 21.13 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Image Source