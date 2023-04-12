CarWale
    AD

    New Hyundai Alcazar Turbo arrives at showrooms

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    681 Views
    New Hyundai Alcazar Turbo arrives at showrooms

    - Powered by a new BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    - Gets new front grille

    Last month, Hyundai India launched the 2023 Alcazar at a starting price of Rs. 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Regarding the updates, the three-row Creta-based SUV has received a new front fascia and a BS6 2-compliant turbo-petrol engine. Now, the new Alcazar has started to arrive at showrooms across the country. 

    Alcazar BS6 2 engines 

    The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that was earlier offered with the SUV has been swapped for a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This mill is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and can run on an E20 fuel blend. It produces 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

    Hyundai Alcazar Engine Shot

    The diesel alternative is a 1.5-litre engine that can be paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Both powertrains are equipped with the idle start/stop technology as standard. 

    Hyundai Alcazar variants and prices

    Hyundai Alcazar Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Alcazar is available in Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O), and Signature (O) variants. While the former two can be had with six seats, the latter two are offered in six- and seven-seat layouts. 

    The prices of the Alcazar petrol variants range from Rs. 16.77 lakh to Rs. 20.33 lakh, whereas the diesel variants start from Rs. 17.73 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 21.13 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). 

    Image Source

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 16.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra Thar prices in India hiked by up to Rs 1.05 lakh
     Next 
    BMW XM starts arriving at dealerships across India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Alcazar Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Alcazar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 19.90 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 20.92 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 19.56 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 20.10 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 20.69 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 18.51 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 20.37 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 19.52 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 18.49 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Alcazar Turbo arrives at showrooms