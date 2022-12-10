CarWale

    2023 BMW M340i launched in India; starts at Rs 69.20 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 BMW M340i launched in India; starts at Rs 69.20 lakh

    - Cosmetic updates both inside and outside 

    - Mechanically it remains unchanged

    BMW has launched the updated 2023 BMW M340i in India today with a price tag of Rs 69.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It is introduced in the market alongside the BMW XM in an event held in Delhi. The high-performance sedan gets a cosmetic overhaul with the introduction of new features.

    On the outside, BMW has equipped the updated 340i with new LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a new set of alloy wheels, and the latest sharper kidney grille. The major highlight of the update is the single-piece curved display on the dashboard with a fully digital instrument cluster on the right side and the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

    Powering the new BMW M340i is the same 3.0-litre petrol engine producing 382bhp and 500Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The updated M340i also gets BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive technology. 

    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW M340i Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 82.33 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 85.61 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 80.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 82.33 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 85.60 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 75.91 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 83.54 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 80.07 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 76.76 Lakh

