2023 BMW M340i launched in India; starts at Rs 69.20 lakh

- Cosmetic updates both inside and outside

- Mechanically it remains unchanged

BMW has launched the updated 2023 BMW M340i in India today with a price tag of Rs 69.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It is introduced in the market alongside the BMW XM in an event held in Delhi. The high-performance sedan gets a cosmetic overhaul with the introduction of new features.

On the outside, BMW has equipped the updated 340i with new LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a new set of alloy wheels, and the latest sharper kidney grille. The major highlight of the update is the single-piece curved display on the dashboard with a fully digital instrument cluster on the right side and the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Powering the new BMW M340i is the same 3.0-litre petrol engine producing 382bhp and 500Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The updated M340i also gets BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive technology.