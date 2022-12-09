CarWale

    Hyundai announces pricing and specification for the Ioniq 6 EV

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Hyundai announces pricing and specification for the Ioniq 6 EV

    - Rear and all-wheel drive variants with standard long range 77kWh battery 

    - 5-star Euro NCAP rating with a wide-ranging suite of safety systems 

    Hyundai UK has revealed the pricing and specifications for their latest EV, the Ioniq 6. Built on the company’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the Ioniq 6 promises a spacious interior, with a focus on streamliner design for an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.21. The latter can also be attributed to its low-sitting front design, active air flaps at the front and wheel gap reducers. 

    Prices start from £46,745 for the Premium Rear Wheel Drive variant whereas the Ultimate Rear Wheel Drive is priced from £50,245. The Ioniq 6 is also a 5-star Euro NCAP car with seven airbags as standard and all the ADAS features including blind spot collision assist, forward collision assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, parking collision avoidance and rear cross traffic collision assist. It also gets LED headlights with Intelligent Front Lighting System (IFLS) which uses matrix beam technology to automatically adjust the light beam, maximising the field of vision for the driver by adapting light output according to road situations while not affecting other road users. 

    The E-GMP platform of the Ioniq 6 provides customers with the choice of either a rear-wheel drive powertrain offering 228bhp and 350Nm or an all-wheel drive powertrain with 325bhp and 605Nm. All models feature the long range 77.4 kWh battery, with the E-GMP platform’s standard 800v charging system providing 350kW ultra-fast charger compatibility and includes a standard battery heating system to optimised charge times in all conditions. 

    The Ioniq 6 will also be Hyundai’s first model to offer an over-the-air software update feature for various vehicle systems. In addition to OTA updates to the satellite navigation and media system, the tech also ensures that the car is running the most recent updates to various vehicle control units for electric devices, driving assist functions and high voltage battery operation.   

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
