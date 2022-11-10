CarWale
    Lamborghini Aventador's successor to debut by Q1 2023

    

    Gajanan Kashikar

    610 Views
    Lamborghini Aventador’s successor to debut by Q1 2023

    Italian supercar marque Lamborghini has announced the world premiere of its all-new flagship car at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Stephan Winkelmann, CEO, Lamborghini, confirmed the arrival of the Aventador replacement in an interview with ABC News.

    Winkelmann also said that the upcoming flagship will boast a new V12 mill with plug-in hybrid functionality. He further revealed that Lamborghini has already received about 3,000 reservations. Interestingly, the automaker also provided several lucky customers with the opportunity to see the hybrid supercar in person.

    The Aventador successor has been spied undergoing tests a few times. The near production-ready prototype gets a low-slung stance, a long curved roofline, somewhat triangular-shaped housing for headlights, quad exhaust tips below the adaptive spoiler, and a rear diffuser. Overall, this upcoming flagship is expected to feature a new design language.

    Although we have bid farewell to Aventador, Lamborghini does not want to send off the iconic V12. The engine will be back in a completely new form, probably with lower displacement, and coupled to a plug-in hybrid system. As a result, the new supercar will be more powerful than its predecessor and benefit from a two-digit EV-only range. It would not be surprising to see a combined power output north of 900bhp.

    Source - ABC News

