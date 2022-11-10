CarWale
    Mahindra associates with three EV infrastructure solutions

    Pawan Mudaliar

    743 Views
    Mahindra associates with three EV infrastructure solutions

    - Ties up with Jio-bp, Statiq, and Charge+Zone

    - Aims to give robust fast-charging solutions to customers                       

    India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra, recently announced their tie-up with three EV infrastructure partners – Jio-bp, Statiq, and Charge+Zone. The company aims to provide robust, fast-charging infrastructures and e-mobility solutions for its upcoming range of electric passenger vehicles.

    With this, the company is simultaneously working to create a vast network of EV charging stations in India. These partnerships will strengthen the EV charging infrastructure and offer benefits to all stakeholders in the EV ecosystem.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said “We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India, and we are delighted to have joined hands with all our partners for our upcoming range of electric vehicles in India. We approach these partnerships as an opportunity to offer robust EV infrastructure solutions to our customers, quickly. This will also help us in moving a step forward towards achieving India’s net-zero goals.”

