CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG spied; expected to be launched soon

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    17,791 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG spied; expected to be launched soon

    - Will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine 

    - To be the first compact SUV to be offered with a CNG option

    Maruti Suzuki has the biggest CNG portfolio in the country and now, it seems that the carmaker is all set to expand the portfolio with a new addition. This time it appears to be the Brezza CNG that was spotted at a dealer stockyard. 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Open Boot/Trunk

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will most likely use the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that also does duty on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It is expected to have a power output of 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Open Fuel Lid

    Last week, Maruti Suzuki also launched the CNG iterations of the Baleno and XL6 models, prices of which are Rs 8.28 lakh and Rs 12.24 lakh, respectively. The former is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine whereas the latter is a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Both models are paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Front View

    The Brezza CNG is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and we expect it to be priced Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 more than the comparable petrol variants. It will also be the first compact SUV to be offered with a CNG alternative. 

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Harrier, Nexon, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 30,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5681 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.32 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.62 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.09 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.47 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.18 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.16 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5681 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG spied; expected to be launched soon