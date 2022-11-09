Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG spied; expected to be launched soon

- Will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine

- To be the first compact SUV to be offered with a CNG option

Maruti Suzuki has the biggest CNG portfolio in the country and now, it seems that the carmaker is all set to expand the portfolio with a new addition. This time it appears to be the Brezza CNG that was spotted at a dealer stockyard.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will most likely use the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that also does duty on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It is expected to have a power output of 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki also launched the CNG iterations of the Baleno and XL6 models, prices of which are Rs 8.28 lakh and Rs 12.24 lakh, respectively. The former is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine whereas the latter is a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Both models are paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Brezza CNG is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and we expect it to be priced Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 more than the comparable petrol variants. It will also be the first compact SUV to be offered with a CNG alternative.

