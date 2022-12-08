Pravaig Veer — Now in Pictures

Pravaig Dynamics, a Bengaluru-based electric car manufacturer has recently launched its much anticipated electric SUV – the Defy. Alongside this prototype, there was another version of this electric SUV — Veer. Both these vehicles will be road legal only by the end of 2023. Still, we were given a quick ride in the Veer on a private track. Here are some pictures from that experience.

The Pravaig Veer is based on the Defy SUV, and we found it particularly more interesting not just due to its design, but the final real-time applications which can be quite useful.

Be it the armed forces, explorers, or off-road enthusiasts, the Pravaig Veer can take on rough terrains. Another use-case scenario for it in the real world can be the national parks.

Pravaig has benefited from the dedicated skateboard platform specifically developed from the ground up for these two vehicles.

The carmaker claims that it has an edgy design language that provides the model with a very masculine-looking appearance blended with crossover elements.

In flesh, it feels very rudimentary which will also help it be more adaptive in practical scenarios. Then, there are plenty of hooks and attachments for it to tow or get towed/lifted.

However, there are no doors that might help in combat situations or while loading and unloading stuff onboard. It also gets many attachments inside where stuff can be hooked onto, like the bags seen in images.

Apart from the usual equipment in the 90kW Defy, this one's USP would be a 77GHz solid-state radar, 360-degree cameras, and adaptive LED lighting.

We expect the range and performance to be confirmed at the Auto Expo 2023 as this is a pre-production prototype. We hope to see the final production model in the coming month.