    Volvo Car India to hike prices across select car models

    Ninad Ambre

    - Price increase across select cars in the portfolio

    - Primarily to off-set increasing input costs

    - S90 and XC40 Petrol hybrid prices remain unchanged

    Volvo Car India has announced an increase in the price of some car models which will be effective from November 25, 2022. The latest price revision comes in light of rising input cost pressures.

    This decision has been taken after reviewing all costs, yet the good news is that the prices of the S90 Petrol Mild-Hybrid and the XC40 Petrol Mild-Hybrid remain unchanged. But the XC40 Recharge P8 Ultimate Pure Electric now costs Rs 56,90,000, the XC60 B5 Ultimate Petrol Mild-Hybrid Rs 66,50,000, and the XC90 B6 Ultimate Petrol Mild-Hybrid Rs 96,50,000. All of these prices are ex-showroom. Another good thing is that the car manufacturer has provided price protection to customers who have booked their cars till 24th November 2022. All bookings after this date will attract new prices.

    All the Volvo dealerships will be informed and follow the new pricing then. Earlier, the Volvo car model prices were hiked by up to four per cent in April this year. Of course, apart from rising costs, higher logistics costs, global supply chain disruption, and even the volatile forex situation back then were reasons attributed for the price hike. This price revision doesn't come as a surprise as many carmakers have taken such steps eventually.

