    Mercedes-Benz EQB technical specifications revealed

    Jay Shah

    - Will be powered by a 66.4kWh battery pack

    - To be launched in India on 2 December 

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce its fourth electric vehicle in the country – the EQB. Based on the GLC SUV, the EQB will be a three-row luxury SUV and will be positioned under the EQC SUV in the brand’s EV portfolio. Now, the carmaker has revealed the technical specifications of the eSUV which will make its debut on 2 December. 

    Mercedes-Benz Left Side View

    The talking point of the EQB will be its electric powertrain which will source its power from a 66.5kWh battery pack. The electric motors will have an output of 225bhp and 390Nm of torque and a claimed WLTP range of 423km. The electric SUV will support both AC and DC chargers. The 100kW DC fast charger juices up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 32 minutes whereas the 11kW AC charger has a charging time of 6 hours and 25 minutes. 

    Mercedes-Benz Dashboard

    The Mercedes-Benz EQB will have a length of 4,684mm and a wheelbase of 2,829mm and will sport the typical EQ family styling. Furthermore, the LED headlamps adjoined by a horizontal LED stripe are complimented by split LED tail lamps and 18-inch alloy wheels. 

    Mercedes-Benz Left Rear Three Quarter

    The highlights of the EQB’s cabin will be dual 12.5-inch screens, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered front seats with memory function, an electric tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and USB Type-C ports. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
