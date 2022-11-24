CarWale

    Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India at Rs 4.22 crore

    • The Urus Performante was unveiled in August this year
    • Receives a healthy dose of upgrades all around

    The Lamborghini Urus Performante has been officially launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). The model, which was unveiled globally in August 2022, gets a range of updates, be it the mechanicals, exterior design, or interiors and features.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Right Rear Three Quarter

    Propelling the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante is the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 mill that now produces 16bhp more than its predecessor. The power output stands at 666bhp and 850Nm, with power being sent to the wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. A few other mechanical upgrades include new steel springs that lower the suspension by 20mm, a tweaked steering system, and a new Rally drive mode. It also gets the Akrapovic exhausts, which have now become a standard offering.

    In terms of design, the Lamborghini Urus gets a range of new elements such as the front and rear bumpers, a blacked-out air dam, 22-inch alloy wheels, a spoiler, and air curtains. Also on offer are a range of carbon-fibre parts including the front splitter, hood with integrated vents, and wheel arches.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Right Side View

    Step inside the Lamborghini Urus Performante and you are greeted by hexagon-shaped stitching for the seats and revised screen graphics. The Italian marquee, apart from the Ad Personam program, offers the optional Dark Package with the new Urus.

