Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India at Rs 4.22 crore

The Urus Performante was unveiled in August this year

Receives a healthy dose of upgrades all around

The Lamborghini Urus Performante has been officially launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). The model, which was unveiled globally in August 2022, gets a range of updates, be it the mechanicals, exterior design, or interiors and features.

Propelling the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante is the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 mill that now produces 16bhp more than its predecessor. The power output stands at 666bhp and 850Nm, with power being sent to the wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. A few other mechanical upgrades include new steel springs that lower the suspension by 20mm, a tweaked steering system, and a new Rally drive mode. It also gets the Akrapovic exhausts, which have now become a standard offering.

In terms of design, the Lamborghini Urus gets a range of new elements such as the front and rear bumpers, a blacked-out air dam, 22-inch alloy wheels, a spoiler, and air curtains. Also on offer are a range of carbon-fibre parts including the front splitter, hood with integrated vents, and wheel arches.

Step inside the Lamborghini Urus Performante and you are greeted by hexagon-shaped stitching for the seats and revised screen graphics. The Italian marquee, apart from the Ad Personam program, offers the optional Dark Package with the new Urus.