CarWale

    Lamborghini Urus Performante launched – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    238 Views
    Lamborghini Urus Performante launched – All you need to know

    The Lamborghini Urus Performante has been introduced in India at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). The vehicle was globally showcased in August this year. The SUV is now lower, wider, and lighter by 47kgs. Interestingly, the performance SUV also features a new Rally mode for dirt tracks. 

    Read below to learn more about the new Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Exterior

    The Urus Performante gets aggressive lines on the carbon fibre front bumper and splitter. The new black front air intake claims to offer increased engine cooling. The prominent front, rear wing, and bumper offer a lowered stance and have increased overall length by 25mm. The carbon fibre fins on the rear spoiler are inspired by the Aventador SVJ and are believed to offer an increased downforce. 

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Left Front Three Quarter

    The new steel springs have reduced the vehicle’s chassis by 20mm and the wheel track is broader by 16mm. The SUV gets carbon fibre wheel arches and is offered in both 23-inch and 22-inch lightweight wheels options with titanium bolts. These wheels are wrapped around specially developed Pirelli tyres. Further, the Urus Performante gets a lightweight titanium Akrapovic sports exhaust as standard. 

    Interior 

    The newly launched Lamborghini Urus Performante gets Nero Cosmus black Alcantara leather as standard along with a new hexagonal seat stitching design. Interestingly, the company offers multiple customisation options for the interior to suit individual tastes. Moreover, the optional ‘Dark Package’ offers a matt black treatment to the interior. The new specially designed HMI graphic features on both the center console screen and in a large arc across the main display.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Right Rear Three Quarter

    Performance

    The newly introduced Lamborghini Urus Performante is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which generates 666bhp and 850Nm of torque between 2,300 to 4,500rpm. Interestingly, the Urus Performante produces 16bhp more than its predecessor. The top speed is limited to 306kmph.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Image
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India at Rs 4.22 crore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121254 Views
    805 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Urus

    Lamborghini Urus

    ₹ 3.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121254 Views
    805 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lamborghini Urus Performante launched – All you need to know