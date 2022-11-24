Lamborghini Urus Performante launched – All you need to know

The Lamborghini Urus Performante has been introduced in India at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). The vehicle was globally showcased in August this year. The SUV is now lower, wider, and lighter by 47kgs. Interestingly, the performance SUV also features a new Rally mode for dirt tracks.

Read below to learn more about the new Lamborghini Urus Performante.

Exterior

The Urus Performante gets aggressive lines on the carbon fibre front bumper and splitter. The new black front air intake claims to offer increased engine cooling. The prominent front, rear wing, and bumper offer a lowered stance and have increased overall length by 25mm. The carbon fibre fins on the rear spoiler are inspired by the Aventador SVJ and are believed to offer an increased downforce.

The new steel springs have reduced the vehicle’s chassis by 20mm and the wheel track is broader by 16mm. The SUV gets carbon fibre wheel arches and is offered in both 23-inch and 22-inch lightweight wheels options with titanium bolts. These wheels are wrapped around specially developed Pirelli tyres. Further, the Urus Performante gets a lightweight titanium Akrapovic sports exhaust as standard.

Interior

The newly launched Lamborghini Urus Performante gets Nero Cosmus black Alcantara leather as standard along with a new hexagonal seat stitching design. Interestingly, the company offers multiple customisation options for the interior to suit individual tastes. Moreover, the optional ‘Dark Package’ offers a matt black treatment to the interior. The new specially designed HMI graphic features on both the center console screen and in a large arc across the main display.

Performance

The newly introduced Lamborghini Urus Performante is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which generates 666bhp and 850Nm of torque between 2,300 to 4,500rpm. Interestingly, the Urus Performante produces 16bhp more than its predecessor. The top speed is limited to 306kmph.