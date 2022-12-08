CarWale

    Mahindra starts deliveries of Scorpio-N Z4 variant

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mahindra starts deliveries of Scorpio-N Z4 variant

    - Available in both petrol and diesel engine options

    - Also available in 4WD 

    India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra, recently launched the much-awaited Scorpio-N in India on June 2022. The manufacturer started the online booking for the SUV with the add-to-cart feature on 5 July and official bookings started on 30 July on a first-come-first-serve basis. 

    The SUV is available in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L variants in both six and seven-seat layouts. Mahindra commenced deliveries of the Scorpio-N on 26 September with Z8 and Z8L variants being prioritised over the remaining variants. The company delivered 7,000 units of the Scorpio-N in the first 10 days of the Navratri festival and began deliveries of the mid-spec and low-spec variants in December 2022. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Dashboard

    The Z4 variants come loaded with steel wheels, halogen headlamps, a manual air-conditioner with heating functions, and a touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets other features like cruise control, traction control, hill descent control, and audio controls on the steering wheel. 

    In terms of powertrain, the Z4 trims are offered in both petrol and diesel engines along with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. It gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 198bhp and 380Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre diesel engine churning 173bhp and 400Nm of torque. The Z4 also gets the option for 4WD with a manual transmission. 

    

    
    
    
    
