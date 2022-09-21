New Volvo XC60 launched in India at Rs 65.90 lakh

- Price hike of Rs four lakh

- Continues with mild-hybrid powertrain

Volvo India has launched the new XC60 alongside their newly updated line-up which includes the XC40 facelift beside the MY23 S90 sedan and MY23 XC90. Now priced at Rs 65.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 XC60 – as Volvo likes to call it – is Rs 4 lakh more expensive compared to the MY22 version launched in October last year.

This being a model year update, the changes inside and out for this mid-size luxury SUV are limited. There’s the newly designed grille and headlamp setup from modern-day Volvos along with reworked bumper styling both fore and aft. On the inside, the Android-based operating system of the touchscreen is paired with an 1100-watt Bowers and Wilkins sound system. There are many new-age driver aids as part of the ADAS feature list. Other features include a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, air purifier, massage functions and a panoramic sunroof. Continuing with its mild-hybrid powertrain, the MY23 XC60 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine which is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system as standard. It produces 250bhp and 350Nm. We have already driven this powertrain last year.

The updated Volvo XC60 competes with the likes of the Audi Q5 and BMW X3 alongside the Mercedes-Benz GLC.