New car prices to be announced in India next week

As we progress towards the second half of October 2021, two new car models are confirmed for launch in India next week. The list includes a budget-friendly micro SUV and a luxury SUV. Additionally, the bookings for a recently launched model will also commence next week. Read below to learn more about the upcoming car models.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors opened bookings for the Punch micro-SUV early last week against a token amount of Rs 21,000. Post much wait, Tata Punch will be launched in the country on 18 October. The vehicle will be available in four variant options – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The upcoming model is based on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture.

Under the hood, the Punch will be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. The vehicle offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City) to meet individual driving needs. The AMT option additionally offers ‘Traction-Pro Mode’ which assists in situations where one of the wheels is stuck in mud or low traction surfaces. To learn more about the Tata Punch, click here.

Volvo XC60

On 19 October, Swedish automaker Volvo will launch the XC60 facelift in India. Visually, the Volvo XC60 gets a revised grille and new paint options. Additionally, the vehicle gets new set of alloy wheels for freshness. As for the interior, the SUV will get premium upholstery and a new touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto, and built-in Google apps and services.

Mechanically, the Volvo XC60 facelift is expected to get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which replaces the 2.0-litre diesel engine option. In terms of safety, the upcoming model will be equipped with the latest ADAS system with automatic braking and collision avoidance, Pilot Assist function, and detection of other road users.

MG Astor

MG Motor India recently announced the prices for the Astor mid-size SUV. Going forward, the company will open booking for the Astor in India on 21 October. The vehicle will debut with several best-in-segment and first-in-segment features. The upcoming MG Astor will be available in four variant options – Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp.

Mechanically, the Astor is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.3-litre 220 Turbo engine generates 138bhp at 5,600rpm and 220Nm of torque at 3,600rpm. This engine gets a standard six-speed automatic torque converter. The second petrol engine is a 1.5-litre VTi tech that generates 108bhp at 6,000rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in manual transmission and an eight-speed CVT option. To learn more about the MG Astor, click here.