How to make your car off-road ready: The CarWale Podcast

Before we discuss how to make your car off-road ready, let’s get one thing straight. What we are discussing here is how to get your car off-road ‘READY’ and not make it into an off-roader. There’s a huge difference between the two.

What we are going to talk about is how to make your standard car, which you use to commute to work, to buy groceries, and for those family outings ready for an adventure trip. Now an adventure trip could be any place that your hatchback, sedan, or crossover might feel out of place. For example your trip to Leh-Ladakh or Spiti or if you plan to drive through unchartered territory. Now there are chances that your stock car might make it, but it can be a struggle, and since the car was not meant to handle such difficult terrain you could end up damaging it and worse be stranded in the middle of nowhere.

A few things that can make your already difficult but adventurous journey a little easier include changes to the tyres and wheels, installation of underbody protection, a light bar or auxiliary lights, a lift, and paint protection film. To know more, click on the link above and listen to our podcast where we’ve shared all the details.