Maruti Suzuki teases new SUV, is it the Jimny?

- Upcoming model name likely to be revealed soon

- The company exports the three-door version from India

Maruti Suzuki’s premium Nexa brand has released new teasers for its new upcoming SUV via social media handles. It is believed that the upcoming model could be the much-awaited Jimny SUV. Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, the company showcased the three-door Jimny in the country. This version is currently produced in India and exported around the world. The company might also offer a five-door version.

In terms of dimensions, the three-door Jimny measures 3,550mm in length, 1,645mm in width, height of 1,730mm, and a wheelbase of 2,250mm. Under the hood, the vehicle is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K15B petrol engine that produces 101bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine will come mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic option.

Alternatively, the five-seat Jimny measures 3,850 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, 1,730 mm in height, and will have a wheelbase of 2,550 mm. As seen in the document, the vehicle will weigh 1,190kgs and offer a high ground clearance at 210mm. It will ride on 15-inch wheels with 195/80 tyres.

It is to be seen if the upcoming model will be offered in a three-door or five-door layout. The company is likely to officially announce the name for its upcoming SUV soon.