    Discounts of up to Rs 81,500 on Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV300, and Scorpio in October 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,537 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 81,500 on Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV300, and Scorpio in October 2021

    - Alturas G4 gets the highest discount

    - Benefits applicable till 31 October, 2021

    Mahindra is offering a wide variety of discount offers and benefits on several of its model this festive month. These advantages can be opted in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, accessories, and corporate benefits. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Mahindra XUV300 is one of the highest-selling models for the Indian carmaker. The compact SUV can be bought this month with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000. The XUV300 also attracts other offers of up to Rs 5,000. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Bolero gets only a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 while there are no offers on the recently launched Bolero Neo. Coming to the MPV offering, the Marazzo is available in three trims – M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. The benefits this month include a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000 and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 5,200. 

    The KUV100 NXT is the most affordable model in Mahindra’s lineup. The KUV is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 38,055 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000. The Scorpio gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Alturas G4 is the flagship model of the carmaker and gets the highest discount this month. The exchange bonus offered is up to Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs 11,500, and other additional offers of up to Rs 20,000. 

    It is to be noted that offers may vary depending upon the location and variants. All the offers mentioned are applicable till 31 October, 2021 and are on the basis of ex-showroom, Delhi.

    Mahindra XUV300 Image
    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 7.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XUV300 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
