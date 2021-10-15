CarWale
    MG Astor launched: All you need to know

    Nikhil Puthran

    MG Astor launched: All you need to know

    Post much wait, MG Motor India has finally launched the Astor SUV in India. The newly introduced mid-size SUV further expands the company’s product line-up in the country. Bookings for the vehicle will open on 21 October, followed by the commencement of deliveries in November 2021. The Astor debuts with several best-in-segment and first-in-segment features. Read below to learn more about the MG Astor in detail. 

    Exterior

    The newly launched MG Astor is based on the ZS platform and is offered in four variant options – Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. Customers can choose from five colour options, such as Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black. The fascia is adorned by a bold celestial grille which is flanked by full-LED hawkeye headlamps. The leopard jump shoulder line in the sides enhances the sporty character. The rear section gets LED taillights and the Astor lettering on the boot lid. Additionally, it gets chrome rings around the dual exhaust unit. 

    Interior

    As for the interior, the vehicle gets artificial leather layered interior with a dual-tone Sangria Red interior theme. In terms of convenience, the vehicle offers panoramic sunroof, push-button engine start/stop with smart entry, 60:40 split rear seats, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, six-way power adjustment seat, PM 2.5 filter, rear ac vents, and auto AC. Moreover, the top-spec Smart and Sharp variants gets i-SMART technology with over 80 connected car features. The ADAS with Autonomous level-2 features is available as an optional pack in the 220Turbo AT and the VTI-tech CVT transmission in the Sharp variant. To learn more about the top-feature highlights, click here

    Engine

    The Astor is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.3-litre 220 Turbo engine generates 138bhp at 5,600rpm and 220Nm of torque at 3,600rpm. This engine gets a standard six-speed automatic torque converter. The second petrol engine is a 1.5-litre VTi tech that generates 108bhp at 6,000rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in manual transmission and an eight-speed CVT option.

    We have recently driven the MG Astor. To learn more about it, click here

    Validity of vehicle-related documents extended by MoRTH up to 31 October, 2021

