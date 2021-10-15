CarWale
    Validity of vehicle-related documents extended by MoRTH up to 31 October, 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Validity of vehicle-related documents extended by MoRTH up to 31 October, 2021

    - Previous extension of validity for car documents was valid up to 30 September, 2021

    - The extension is valid for documents such as driving licenses, permits, and registration certificates

    The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), has issued an official notification stating that the validity of all vehicle-related documents have been extended up to 31 October, 2021. The previous extension was valid up to 30 September, 2021.

    Back in March 2019, MoRTH had issued an advisory to all state and union territories regarding the extension of validity of the documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. 

    The advisory shared last year by the ministry includes documents such as fitness certificates, permits (all types), driving licenses, registration, or any other concerned document whose validity could not be granted due to the lockdown induced by the Coronavirus pandemic.

