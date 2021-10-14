BS6 Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched in India in January 2022

- Production of the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq will begin later this year

- The model will get a revised exterior design and a BS6 compliant petrol engine

Skoda will introduce the BS6 Kodiaq facelift in the country in January 2022, and the development was confirmed by Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda Auto India on a social media channel. The SUV will feature a revised design and a new BS6 compliant petrol engine.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that replaces the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine from the outgoing model. The new motor will produce 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission options will be limited to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, while a 4x4 system could be offered as well.

Set to arrive in the country via the CKD route, the Skoda Kodiaq facelift will receive an updated exterior design in the form of a new butterfly grille with vertical, gloss black slats, a set of reworked headlamps, split LED tail lights, new alloy wheels, and black ORVMs. A test-mule of the model has already been spotted testing undisguised, and you can read all about it here.

Inside, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift, production for which is set to begin in December this year, is expected to come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, front seats with massage and ventilation functions, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel. Skoda will also launch the Slavia sedan in India later next year, details of which are available here.