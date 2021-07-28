BS6 Skoda Kodiaq facelift spied undisguised in India ahead of launch

- The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be launched in India later this year

- The model is expected to be powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor

Earlier this year, Skoda Auto India Director Zac Hollis confirmed that the BS6 compliant Kodiaq petrol would be launched in the country in Q3 2021. A new video shared on the web now reveals the facelifted model in all its glory ahead of its arrival later this year.

As seen in the images here, the BS6 Skoda Kodiaq facelift spotted was a completely uncamouflaged test mule, finished in a shade of Steel Grey, a colour that is currently offered with the Superb. The facelifted model receives visual updates in the form of a new blacked-out butterfly grille with vertical slats and revised headlamps. Also on offer are new multi-spoke alloy wheels, black ORVMs, and split LED tail lights.

The interiors of the new Skoda Kodiaq facelift seem to be similar to the outgoing model. It features a three-spoke steering wheel, rectangular AC vents on the centre console, a touchscreen infotainment system, and chrome inserts for the steering wheel.

Under the hood, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. A seven-speed DSG unit is likely to be standard while a 4x4 system could be offered as well. The Kodiaq facelift will be followed by a new mid-size sedan that will be launched by the end of the year, details of which are available here.

