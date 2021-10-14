2021 Tata Punch scores five stars in Global NCAP crash test

- The new Tata Punch is expected to be launched in India on 18 October, 2021

- The model is powered by an 83bhp, 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine

Tata Motors has announced the results of the Global NCAP crash test for the Punch micro-SUV. The model has scored a rating of five stars ahead of its launch which will take place on 18 October, 2021. The Punch, which is the third model from the brand after the Nexon and Altroz to score a five-star safety rating, is said to be the safest car in the country according to the company.

In terms of adult occupant protection, the Tata Punch scored 16.45 out of 17 points, whereas child occupant protection stood at 40.89 out of 49 points. The body shell of the car was rated as stable. The Tigor EV, which was recently launched in India, scored a four-star rating in the crash test, details of which are available here.

Coming back to the Punch, bookings for the latest model from Tata Motors have begun for an amount of Rs 21,000. The rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift will be offered in seven colours across four variants, details of which can be read here.

Under the hood of the Tata Punch will be a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine tuned to produce 83bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. We have driven the Punch and you can read our review here.

Speaking on the occasion, Alejandro Furas, Secretary-General, Global NCAP, said, “Tata has once again achieved a top safety rating for adult protection and four stars for children in a new and popular model category. This voluntary test result confirms the direction of Tata’s journey towards safer cars for India. Our test procedures demonstrate Tata’s progress in becoming one of the safety leaders in the Indian market with our current protocols. As the protocols evolve to include electronic stability control (ESC), side-impact head protection, and pedestrian protection, we would encourage Tata to maintain this leadership position.”