CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Tigor EV scores four-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    5,921 Views
    Tata Tigor EV scores four-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

    - The bodyshell of the Tigor EV facelift was rated as unstable

    - It became the first EV to be crash-tested by Global NCAP

    The Tata Tigor EV facelift, which was launched in India earlier this week, has scored a four-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The model also goes on to become the first electric vehicle to be tested by Global NCAP.

    The Tata Tigor EV that was tested by Global NCAP was assessed in its base specification, which was equipped with two airbags as standard. The model scored 12 out of 17 points in terms of adult occupant protection and 37.24 out of 49 points in terms of child occupant protection. At the same time, the bodyshell was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Tata has shown consistent safety improvements throughout its fleet range. The Tigor demonstrates that improvements are also possible with EV models, which can pose a technical challenge because of the electric powertrain system. Tata should be recognised and applauded for this commitment to improving their vehicles in response to Global NCAP’s call to democratise vehicle safety.”

    Tata Tigor EV Image
    Tata Tigor EV
    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maserati Grecale nears production; expected debut in November

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tigor EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Tigor EV Right Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Tigor EV Right Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Tigor EV Left Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Tigor EV Left Front Three Quarter
    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    493094 Views
    3507 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 2nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tigor EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.71 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.72 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.79 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.71 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.19 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.34 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.25 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.71 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.34 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want
    youtube-icon

    Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

    ByCarWale Team09 Dec 2019
    493094 Views
    3507 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tigor EV scores four-star rating in Global NCAP crash test