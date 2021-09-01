Tata Tigor EV scores four-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

- The bodyshell of the Tigor EV facelift was rated as unstable

- It became the first EV to be crash-tested by Global NCAP

The Tata Tigor EV facelift, which was launched in India earlier this week, has scored a four-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The model also goes on to become the first electric vehicle to be tested by Global NCAP.

The Tata Tigor EV that was tested by Global NCAP was assessed in its base specification, which was equipped with two airbags as standard. The model scored 12 out of 17 points in terms of adult occupant protection and 37.24 out of 49 points in terms of child occupant protection. At the same time, the bodyshell was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings.

Speaking on the occasion, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Tata has shown consistent safety improvements throughout its fleet range. The Tigor demonstrates that improvements are also possible with EV models, which can pose a technical challenge because of the electric powertrain system. Tata should be recognised and applauded for this commitment to improving their vehicles in response to Global NCAP’s call to democratise vehicle safety.”