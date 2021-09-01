Kia Seltos X Line launched in India; Prices start at Rs 17.79 lakh

-Bookings open from today

-Available with the 1.4 GDi petrol and 1.5 diesel

The Kia Seltos X Line trim has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in with the 1.4 GDi petrol, 1.5-litre diesel engine and only with automatic transmission options which are a seven-speed DCT and six-speed AT respectively. We have had a first look at the X Line trim and you can find our impression here or watch the video embedded below.

The X Line trim is a new top-spec model in the Seltos range and on the outside gets a segment-first matte paint scheme called ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ along with 18-inch wheels and has blacked out the chrome elements all around. As a part of the design highlight, Kia has also added orange accents on the bumpers as well as side moulding. Inside, the layout and elements remain unchanged but the upholstery is now in a blue shade called Indigo Pera and is similar to what is offered with the Tech Line trim.

The Kia Seltos is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700 but in terms of closer competition, the Tata Harrier Dark Edition is a direct rival for this car.

Commenting on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “The Seltos is a breakthrough product that laid a strong foundation and marked the beginning of Kia’s journey in India. This product has been an inspiration for the entire mid-SUV segment in the country, in a true sense. With the introduction of top-of-the-line X Line trim, we want to offer an even more premium, exclusive product that will consolidate Seltos imagery leadership and premium positioning.”

Prices for the Kia Seltos X Line (ex-showroom)

Kia Seltos X Line 1.4 petrol 7DCT- Rs 17.79 lakh

Kia Seltos X Line 1.5 diesel 6AT- Rs 18.10 lakh