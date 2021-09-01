2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC - Engine, transmission and specs described

For the first time, German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has transformed the GLS into an ultra-luxurious Maybach GLS 600. To power this elephant of an SUV, the brand has utilised one of its most powerful engines. The same engine is used in sports cars with much diverse characteristics. But what exactly are the nuances in them? Let us explore.

Engine

The über-luxurious Maybach GLS 600 is equipped with a 3,982cc twin-turbocharged 90-degree V8 petrol engine - codenamed M177. This is one of the engines that Mercedes-AMG develops and assembles with its ‘one man, one engine' philosophy. Each engine is hand-built at the AMG vehicle development and design centre as well as the engine production facility in Affalterbach, Germany. Every engine comes with an exclusive AMG insignia with its builder’s signature.

Speaking of the M177, this V8 makes 550bhp between 6,000 to 6,500rpm and is capable of delivering 730Nm of torque from 2,500 to 4,500rpm. Mercedes-Benz has also coupled the mill with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, called EQ Boost, that provides an additional instantaneous boost of 21bhp and 250Nm. Combined, the powerful V8 and the EQ Boost in the Maybach GLS 600 enables it to achieve zero to 100kmph in a surprising 4.9 seconds. This is a luxurious behemoth that weighs just under 2,800kg!

Although the M177 V8 is handcrafted by AMG for the prodigious sports cars the tuned-up version in the Maybach is absolutely silent, even at full throttle.

Transmission

The whirlwind of an engine is married to a nine-speed torque-convertor automatic transmission which sends the power to all four wheels via the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes-Benz has trademarked this transmission as the 9G-Tronic.

This is an electronically controlled transmission that swiftly reacts to your throttle and brake inputs to change the gears. It has been designed to shift the gears at low engine speeds thus saving more fuel and ensuring a comfortable ride. Besides that, the various driving modes in the Maybach GLS 600 also adjust the transmission. For instance, there are two exclusive modes in this SUV - Maybach and Curve, and these modes ensure a smoother ride.

Specifications

The Maybach GLS 600 embodies luxury and comfort as Mercedes-Benz has equipped it with the AIRMATIC package that combines air suspension with an adaptive damping system plus. Consequently, this intelligent setup adjusts to various driving conditions, speed and load. To put it simply, the suspension levels itself automatically according to the load distribution and it can also lower the height at higher driving speed.

It also features an E-Active Body Control system which can individually control spring and damping forces at each wheel; preventing rolling, pitching and lifting movements. The AIRMATIC air suspension is fundamental for the E-Active Body Control suspension setup. It also uses a road surface scan and an extraordinary inclination feature called Curve - All combined provides next level of comfort. This system is offered as optional equipment in the Maybach GLS 600.