Production-ready Hyundai Casper revealed; likely to be introduced in India soon

- Internationally, it gets two petrol engine options - 1.0-litre NA and 1.0-litre turbo

- In India, it will compete against the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Hyundai has raised the curtain off its upcoming micro-SUV, the Casper in South Korea. The bookings for the Casper in South Korea will begin this month. In recent times, we have witnessed a strong demand for entry-level SUVs in the Indian market. Given that there is a growing popularity for micro-SUVs, the Hyundai Casper is likely to be introduced in the Indian market sometime soon. Post its launch in the country, the Casper is expected to emerge as a strong competitor to the upcoming Tata Punch and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Mechanically, the Hyundai Casper will be offered in two petrol engine options in the international market. The 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine generates 74bhp, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option generates 99bhp. Both the engines get a four-speed manual transmission unit.

Hyundai claims that the name ‘CASPER’ is inspired by the ‘Casper’ technique in skateboarding, where the board flips over to land. As stated by the company, the upcoming product contains the development direction to change the game and stereotypes of the existing automobile market through the new car class and commercialisation of the entry SUV.

Visually, the Hyundai Casper features a wide silver-painted mesh grille with large circular LED headlamps with DRLs on both sides. The vehicle gets an upright and boxy silhouette which is flanked by black cladding all around to highlight the SUV character. As for the rear, the vehicle gets triangular motifs on the LED tail lamps that run across the length of the boot lid. More details about the Hyundai Casper will be known in the coming days.

We had recently explained how the B-SUV segment is fast gaining popularity in India. To learn more about it, click here.