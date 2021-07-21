India-bound Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV interior details leaked

- Will be the smallest SUV in Hyundai’s SUV portfolio

- Likely to be called ‘Casper’ in international markets

Late last year, Hyundai began testing a new micro-SUV codenamed AX1 in its home country. Expected to enter production in the coming months, the AX1 aka Casper could also be introduced in the Indian market after its launch in Korea. While several exterior images of the SUV leaked in the past indicate a boxy and tall-boy design, this time around the interior images of the AX1 have surfaced online that give us more details about the seating layout.

The first clear images of the AX1 reveal a two-tone theme of the cabin. The seats are wrapped in a light-shade upholstery while the door pads get an all-black finish with horizontal patterns near the circular door handles. The front seats get an armrest and also appear to be scooped to offer more legroom for the rear passengers. Talking of the second row, it gets 50:50 split-folding seats with headrests that look best suited for two occupants.

The micro-SUV is expected to share its underpinnings with the brand’s Santro and Grand i10 Nios hatchbacks that are based on the K1 platform. Based on the exterior design leaked in the earlier spy pictures, the AX1 will have a tall boy and an upright stance. To some extent, it also looks like a scaled-down version of the Venue. It also gets the split head and tail-light units. The prototype rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and the rear door handles are mounted near the C-pillar. To know more about the exterior design and styling of the AX1, click here.

While the powertrain for the AX1 is not yet known, we expect it to source the 1.1-litre or the 1.2-litre petrol unit from the Santro and the Grand i10 Nios. The AX1 will be positioned below the Venue and will enter the emerging micro-SUV segment in India that presently comprises the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, and the upcoming Tata HBX.

