    Hyundai Casper interior images and details revealed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    20,751 Views
    Hyundai Casper interior images and details revealed

    - Gets reclining and sliding second-row seats

    - Powered by two petrol engines

    Earlier this month, Hyundai took the sheets off the Casper micro SUV. Initially, to be sold in the international markets, the Casper is slotted as the smallest compact model in the carmaker’s SUV lineup. While you can read more about the exterior design and styling here, the carmaker has now released the official images of the SUV’s interior. Let us have a close look at it. 

    Dashboard

    The dashboard gets an all-black theme that looks rather plain and ordinary. However, the Casper is not short on tech and gets a floating eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster. It is equipped with a dashboard-mounted gear lever with colour accents from the exterior shade. For an airy cabin, Hyundai has chosen the white upholstery for the seats and the door pads. 

    Front Row Seats

    To add to the practicality quotient, the front row seats are fully foldable whereas the second-row seats get recline and sliding functions with a 50:50 split option. Furthermore, the centre console gets a driver armrest along with two cup holders. The two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel design is also new that does away with the old four-spoke pattern. 

    

    The Casper is powered by two petrol engines – 1.0-litre MPI and 1.0-litre T-GDI engines. There are three drive modes on offer – Snow, Sand, and Mud. There is no official word of the Casper coming to India. However, there is a huge scope for the micro-SUV in India considering the anticipated launch of the Tata Punch and the existing Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

    Hyundai Casper Image
    Hyundai Casper
    ₹ 4.00 - 7.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Second-generation Honda BR-V arrives in Indonesia
     Next 
    New Audi e-tron GT to be launched in India tomorrow

