    Hyundai Casper exterior design highlights

    Nikhil Puthran

    Nikhil Puthran

    591 Views
    Hyundai Casper exterior design highlights

    - It gets an upright and boxy profile 

    - Likely to be introduced in the Indian market early in 2022

    South Korean automaker, Hyundai recently showcased the Casper micro-SUV in its domestic market. The vehicle is expected to be introduced in India early in 2022. Moreover, at the time, of launch the Casper will be the company’s most affordable SUV in the country. Post launch, the Casper will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Tata Punch

    Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images, the upcoming Hyundai Casper will get an upright and boxy profile. As for the fascia, the large bumper houses a large silver-coloured grille with triangular motifs and large circular LED headlamps on both ends. The DRLs are positioned on either side of the gloss black panel that also features the brand logo.    

    The Casper is expected to be offered in different variant options. As seen in the teaser images, one of the variants is expected to get a black grille with large circular motifs that resemble the shape of the large circular headlamps. Additional feature highlights include a single pane sunroof and roof rails. 

    Left Side View

    As for the sides, the vehicle features squared-off wheel arches and black cladding that run across the length of the vehicle to accentuate the SUV character. The vehicle has six-spoke petal design alloy wheels and large windows to offer a roomy cabin feel. It also gets body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators.

    Moving on the rear, the vehicle gets triangular motifs on the LED tail lamps that run across the length of the boot lid. Under the hood, the Hyundai Casper will be offered in two petrol engine options in the international market. The 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine produces 74bhp, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option generates 99bhp. Both the engines get a four-speed automatic transmission unit. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    It is to be seen if the Casper name will be retained for the Indian market. At the time of launch in the country, the Casper might get different engine options with iMT and automatic options.

    Hyundai Casper Image
    Hyundai Casper
    ₹ 4.00 - 7.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
