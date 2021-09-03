Maruti Suzuki reports 8.7 per cent drop in sales in August

- The company attributes the drop in sales to shortage of electronic components

- Compact passenger vehicle segment affected the most

The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has witnessed a significant drop in sales in August 2021. The company reported 8.7 per cent drop in sales with 1,03,187 units sold in August as compared to 1,13,033 units sold in the same period last year. Maruti Suzuki attributes the drop in sales to the shortage of electronic components.

The sub-segment wise sales figures are as follows –

Mini and compactpassenger vehicle – The entry-level models such as the Alto and the S-Presso have registered a cumulative sales figure of 20,461 units in August 2021 as compared to 19,709 units sold in August last year, thereby registering 3.67 per cent growth in sales. However, the sales for the compact passenger vehicle segment (Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire) have dropped significantly by 26.4 per cent with 45,577-unit sales as compared to 61,956-unit sales in August 2020.

Utility vehicle and vans – This sub-category includes the Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, and the Eeco. The cumulative sales figure for this sub-category stands at 35,003 units as compared to 30,145-unit sales in August 2020, thereby registering a 13.87 per cent growth in sales.

Sedan – The Ciaz sedan has witnessed 43 per cent growth in sales with 2,146-unit sales last month as compared to 1,223-unit sales in the same period last year.

Overall, the passenger vehicle segment is the key contributor to the company’s sales. However, the shortage of electronic components has affected the sales considerably last month. That said, with the onset of the festive season, the sales numbers are expected to bounce back soon.