Top-five car manufacturers in India in August 2021

As most of the businesses pick pace in India, the auto sector is not behind either. The relaxation in government norms post the second wave of COVID-19 and the steady pace of vaccination drives has brought in a fresh ray of hope for the automakers in the country. Moreover, improving buyer sentiments has also boosted car sales in the country last month. The auto industry registered cumulative sales of 2,59,555 units in August 2021 as compared to 2,34,079-unit sales in August 2020, thereby registering a sales growth of 10.9 per cent.

Read below to learn more about the top-five car manufacturers in India in terms of volumes last month.

Maruti Suzuki

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has been leading the sales charts for the longest time. However, the company witnessed an 8.7 per cent drop in sales last month with 1,03,187-unit sales as compared to 1,13,033 units sold in August 2020. Given the constant rise in fuel prices in the country, we have witnessed a significant rise in demand for the Wagon R, which is particularly known for its CNG option. Apart from the Wagon R, the Swift and the Baleno have been strong contributors to the company’s sales for a while now.

Hyundai

Hyundai has been holding the second position in terms of car sales in India for some time now. The company sold 46,866 units in August 2021 as compared to 45,809 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 2.3 per cent growth in sales. The i20, Grand i10 Nios, and Creta are the popular selling models from the company’s product line-up. Today, Hyundai has also launched the sporty iteration of the i20, the i20 N Line. To learn more about it, click here.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors registered its highest-ever sales growth in eight years, in May 2021. Tata’s success story runs strong into the fourth month in succession with 28,017 units sold last month as compared to 18,583-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering an impressive 50.8 per cent growth in sales. The Tiago, Nexon, and the Altroz are some of the popular selling models for the company. The company recently expanded its electric car lineup in the country with the launch of the Tigor EV. To learn more about the Tigor EV, click here.

Kia India

Kia India, relatively a new brand in the country, holds the fourth rank in terms of car sales. The company reported a healthy 54.3 per cent growth in sales last month with 16,750-unit sales as compared to 10,853-units sales in August 2020. The Kia Seltos and the Sonet are both popular choices in their respective segments.

Mahindra

Popular utility vehicle manufacturer in the country, Mahindra has made it to the list of top-five car brands in the country. The company sold 15,786 units in August 2021 as compared to 13,407 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 17.7 per cent growth in sales. The company recently announced the prices for the five-seat manual transmission variants of the upcoming XUV700, while the prices for the rest of the variants are expected to be announced soon. Post its launch, the XUV700 is expected to marginally boost sales for Mahindra in India.