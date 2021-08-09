CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Custo MPV revealed in full ahead of official debut

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,318 Views
    Hyundai Custo MPV revealed in full ahead of official debut

    -         Carries the Korean carmaker’s new design language

    -         Official debut expected at Chengdu Auto Show

    Hyundai is coming up with a new MPV to rival its sister brand’s new-gen Kia Carnival. To be most likely christened as ‘Custo’, the people mover has been revealed in some images surfaced on the web ahead of the official debut. 

    Front View

    As seen in the images here, the Custo carries over Hyundai’s newest design direction which was set forth by the recently-updated Tucson. There’s a mesh grille seen upfront with smartly packed headlamps and bumper-mounted fog lamps. In profile, it looks more bulbous and rounded compared to the edgier looking Kia Carnival. At the back, the LED tail lamps spanning across the tailgate has a very Skoda-esque look to them.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Interior images of the three-row MPV reveals a minimalistic cabin with an S-Class-inspired floating touchscreen panel jutting out of the centre console. There’s the familiar steering wheel design along with an all-digital instrument cluster as well. Move to the back and the captain seats in the middle row do look opulent and comfortable. The same cannot be said about the third row as there’s no image of it available as yet.

    Dashboard

    Specific to China market at first, the Custo is expected to debut with a 1.5-litre and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. These would be similar to the ones seen in the India-spec Creta and Alcazar.  It will also get a manual version apart from the many options of a two-pedal setup (the iMT is on the cards as well).

    Second Row Seats

    More official details on the Hyundai Custo from the manufacturer are expected to surface at the 2021 Chengdu Auto Show that will take place later this month. Stay tuned for more updates. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top-five compact SUVs sold in India in July 2021
     Next 
    Audi RS5 Sportback to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG

    Tata Tiago NRG

    ₹ 6.57 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.13 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.55 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.44 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.28 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Custo MPV revealed in full ahead of official debut