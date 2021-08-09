Hyundai Custo MPV revealed in full ahead of official debut

- Carries the Korean carmaker’s new design language

- Official debut expected at Chengdu Auto Show

Hyundai is coming up with a new MPV to rival its sister brand’s new-gen Kia Carnival. To be most likely christened as ‘Custo’, the people mover has been revealed in some images surfaced on the web ahead of the official debut.

As seen in the images here, the Custo carries over Hyundai’s newest design direction which was set forth by the recently-updated Tucson. There’s a mesh grille seen upfront with smartly packed headlamps and bumper-mounted fog lamps. In profile, it looks more bulbous and rounded compared to the edgier looking Kia Carnival. At the back, the LED tail lamps spanning across the tailgate has a very Skoda-esque look to them.

Interior images of the three-row MPV reveals a minimalistic cabin with an S-Class-inspired floating touchscreen panel jutting out of the centre console. There’s the familiar steering wheel design along with an all-digital instrument cluster as well. Move to the back and the captain seats in the middle row do look opulent and comfortable. The same cannot be said about the third row as there’s no image of it available as yet.

Specific to China market at first, the Custo is expected to debut with a 1.5-litre and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. These would be similar to the ones seen in the India-spec Creta and Alcazar. It will also get a manual version apart from the many options of a two-pedal setup (the iMT is on the cards as well).

More official details on the Hyundai Custo from the manufacturer are expected to surface at the 2021 Chengdu Auto Show that will take place later this month. Stay tuned for more updates.