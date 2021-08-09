Top-five compact SUVs sold in India in July 2021

- Compact SUV segment has emerged as one of the preferred choices in the Indian market

- SUVs contribute to more than 90 per cent of sales volumes for automakers like MG, Mahindra, Nissan, Jeep, and Kia India

In recent times, the compact SUVs have significantly increased their market share in India. Competitive pricing, a modern feature list, and better road presence has attracted buyers towards this segment. Leading car manufacturers such as MG, Mahindra, Nissan, Jeep, and Kia India have reported that more than 90 per cent of their sales volumes are contributed by the SUV segment.

The top-five compact SUVs sold in the country are as follows-

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza has emerged as the bestselling compact SUV in the country with 12,676 units as compared to 7,807-unit sales in the country in July 2020, thereby registering a growth of 62 per cent. The significant growth in sales can be attributed to ease in lockdown norms this year and improved buyer sentiments. The Vitara Brezza continues to hold the strong sales momentum with an average of over 12,000 units being sold every month.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon continues to be a strong contributor to Tata’s sales in the country. Interestingly, the Nexon has registered a massive 138 per cent growth in sales with 10,287-unit sales in July 2021 as compared to 4,327-unit sales in the same period last year. Moreover, in terms of month-on-month sales, the Nexon registered 28 per cent growth in sales last month as compared to 8,033-unit sales in June 2021. Recently, we revealed that the sales for the electric iteration of the Nexon are equivalent to the diesel version. To learn more about it, click here.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue has outsold the Kia Sonet last month by a fair margin. Hyundai sold 8,185 units of the Venue last month as compared to 6,734 units in July 2020, thereby registering a 22 per cent growth in sales. Back in June 2021, the company sold 4,865 units of the Venue, thereby registering a month-on-month 68 per cent growth in sales last month. Hyundai recently introduced the revised variant lineup for the Venue. To learn more about it, click here.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is the fourth bestseller in the sub-four metre SUV segment in the country with 7,675-unit sales in July 2021. Moreover, the Sonet is also the highest-selling model for the company in India last month. In terms of M-o-M sales, Sonet has registered a 29 per cent growth in sales as compared to 5,963-units sold in June 2021.

Nissan Magnite

The Magnite has turned tables for Nissan in India. The company sold 4,073 units of the Magnite in the country last month. Interestingly, Nissan Magnite has outsold the Renault Kiger last month wherein the former has registered 3,557-unit sales in the country in July 2021. The growth in sales for the Nissan Magnite can be attributed to the relaxation in government norms and clearance of back orders.