Hyundai Venue variants get a rejig

- S (O) Turbo iMT and S (O) Turbo DCT variants introduced

- S (O) and SX(O) Executive trims added for the diesel guise

Hyundai Motors India has discreetly rejigged the variant lineup of the Venue compact SUV in India. The carmaker has discontinued two base variants of the turbo petrol guise as well as the diesel derivative in exchange for new variants. Read on to know the details.

The Venue is offered with three engine options – 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The base S Turbo and S Turbo DCT variants have now been ditched for the new S(O) Turbo iMT and S(O) Turbo DCT trims. These trims are priced at Rs 9.03 lakh and Rs 9.94 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The feature updates on both variants are not known yet as the brochure has not been updated.

Coming to the diesel guise, the base E and S variants are now off the shelf and a new S(O) trim has been introduced at Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Price-wise, the S(O) is Rs 1.07 lakh more than the base E variant. Climbing up in the diesel variant roster, a new SX(O) Executive is now added and is available at Rs 10.97 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned below the top-spec SX(O) variant, the Executive trim is approximately Rs 63,000 lower than the SX(O) variant. Feature changes between the variants are yet to be disclosed by the carmaker.

Mechanically, the Hyundai Venue will remain unchanged. The 1.5-litre diesel produces 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful of the lot with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed iMT gearbox.