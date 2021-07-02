Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro confirmed with 1000bhp

- Will lap 24H Le Mans circuit in 3mins 20seconds

- Longer wheelbase/wider track chassis and unique aerodynamic package

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is being souped-up in the AMR Pro accouter based on the 24H Le Mans race car. First seen at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Valkyrie AMR Pro has officially received a green flag for production and this 1000bhp hypercar will soon roll out with a production run of 40 cars (plus two prototypes) later this year.

Power comes from the same Cosworth-built 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12. Revving to 11,000rpm, this internal combustion engine with no help from electric trickery can develop 1000bhp. There are weight-saving measures combined with Le Mans hypercar regulation’s aero rules the Valkyrie AMR Pro promises track performance approaching that of a Formula 1 car.

Made under the partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) like the original racecar, the Valkyrie AMR Pro has a 380mm longer wheelbase and 96mm wider track at the front and 115mm at the rear over the standard Valkyrie. Of course, there’s the aggressive aerodynamic package with adding another 26mm to its length.

More details of the Valkyrie AMR Pro’s specification and performance will be released later this year. But we know now that it will target a lap time around the 8.5-mile 24H Le Mans circuit of 3 minutes 20 seconds. The British marque claims that development work has been completed using simulation tools, and physical testing of the Valkyrie AMR Pro is due to commence. What’s more, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team drivers will be involved from the start to develop the dynamic set-up of the car.